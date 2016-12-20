Police searching for men who allegedly broke into Oklahoma City man’s home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for three people accused of breaking into a home.

On Dec. 14, officers were called to a home in the 6300 block of S. Harvey Ave. in reference to a burglary.

When the homeowner returned to his house, he said he realized the garage door was open and that the door to the home had been kicked in.

Officials say the homeowner had security cameras inside the home which captured three men going through his belongings.

Authorities allege the men stole a firearm and numerous electronics.

Warning: Language in the video is graphic and may not be suitable for all audiences.

If you have any information on the theft, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.