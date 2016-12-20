School district investigates brutal classroom fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - A fight breaks out at Moore High School, while the teacher is out of the classroom.

It all starts with an argument between two students and quickly escalates.

When one student walks away, the other goes after her, grabbing the back of her shirt.

That’s when the worst of all happens.

The student gets free and retaliates by grabbing a classroom chair and throwing it across the room at the other student, hitting her in the face.

From there, the two take each other to the ground, each throwing multiple punches.

After a few seconds, other students step in to break up the fight.

This all happened Monday.

According to the Moore school district, neither student was seriously hurt.

The district told us, in a written statement: "The investigation of this event is on-going as our staff reviews video evidence and interviews students and staff."

The district also said "The teacher was not in the classroom" when it happened.

According to Moore police, neither student was arrested for the fight and the incident is being handled by the school district.