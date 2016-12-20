“She couldn’t speak,” Mother frustrated that 911 call didn’t save daughter’s life

SYMOUR, Ind. – An Indiana mother is devastated after her daughter died alone on Friday.

“She laid there for hours,” Sharon Elswick told WTHR. “She never wanted to be alone. That was one of her biggest fears.”

Elswick says her daughter, Brooke Engleking, suffered from severe asthma attacks.

On Friday night, Engleking suffered one of those attacks and called 911 for help.

WTHR says Jackson County dispatchers tried to talk with Engleking, but the 32-year-old couldn’t speak.

“She was probably going ‘ah ah ah’ because I remember from many other times when she would get into these acute attacks, she couldn’t speak,” Elswick said.

Dispatchers say they tried to call her back, but her phone showed no callbacks.

Authorities say they went to Engleking’s apartment, but no one answered the door.

Elswick says she wishes they would have broken down the door to check on her, but officials say they may have even been at the wrong door because the ping sent them to another apartment.

Friends discovered Engleking’s body 17 hours later.