10-year-old has a heart for the homeless

SHAWNEE, Okla. - Santa's Village in Shawnee Mall is a popular place these days.

Thousands of children will sit on the lap of Ol' Saint Nick this season to share their Christmas wishes.

Most kids ask for cash, clothes, baby dolls and bicycles.

But, not 10-year-old Zoe Alderman.

"Because, I know the homeless doesn't have the things I have, and so I want to give instead of getting stuff for me," Alderman said.

Alderman wrote in her Christmas journal and then shared her special wish with Santa Claus.

It said: "I want 100 blankets to give to the homeless people. I want 100 pair of socks to give to the homeless people."

Head Elf Kristin Williamson was so moved by Alderman's request she nominated the little girl for Pay it 4Ward.

"She wanted to collect blankets, gloves, scarves for the homeless in Shawnee. And, when you look at the big picture, I just wanted to be a part of that," Williamson said.

We rendezvoused with our friends at First Fidelity Bank to get $400.

And, then we surprised Alderman and her mom, Michelle, at Shawnee Mall.

Our pint-sized Pay it 4Ward recipient is almost speechless.

Michelle couldn't be more proud.

"It's amazing. Thinking of others before herself is the miracle of Christmas," she said.

Despite Michelle getting laid off a week before Christmas, the family refuses to spend the money on themselves.

Alderman and her parents rushed out to Bargain Hunt for more winter wear for the needy.

"I think she should Pay it 4Ward and help the homeless and make sure we get them hats and scarves, whatever we can do to help and Pay it 4Ward," Michelle said.

And, the folks at Shawnee Mall had another surprise for the shining star.

They are launching an annual holiday blanket drive in Alderman's name.

