8-year-old girl shot during road rage shooting in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. - An 8-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot in a "possible road rage" incident on Tuesday night.

Police say the girl's mother was driving on I-84 when a blue minivan was driving recklessly and nearly caused the woman to crash.

As the woman drove past the minivan, investigators say 32-year-old Joshua Constantine fired one round into the car.

That bullet hit an 8-year-old girl in the foot.

"I don't understand. You could look in the back seat. It's not like we're in a big truck or anything. Look in the back seat and you see all these kids," Tina Swarez, who was in the vehicle when the shooting occurred, told KGW.

According to KOIN, police eventually found Constantine when other drivers reported a blue minivan driving erratically.

Investigators say he may have been involved in a hit-and-run crash before the shooting.