Agents searching for man accused of robbing Oklahoma City bank

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a man who is accused of robbing an Oklahoma City bank.

On Tuesday, officers say a man walked into the First National Bank of Oklahoma, located in the 5100 block of N. Western Ave., and handed a note to the teller.

The note demanded cash, and he left the bank after receiving the money.

The alleged suspect is described as a white man between 40 and 50-years-old with a salt and pepper beard. He was last seen wearing a black knit stocking hat, a gray jacket and a blue and white plaid collared shirt.

If you have any information, call the Oklahoma City FBI at (405) 290-0770.