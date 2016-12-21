× Another man dies from injuries caused by accident involving three semi-trucks along I-35

PURCELL, Okla. – Authorities say a deadly crash involving three semi-trucks earlier this month has claimed another life.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 14, emergency crews were called to reports of an accident involving three semis in the northbound lanes of I-35 near Purcell.

Officials say two semis were stopped in the outside lane of I-35 due to traffic congestion.

John Cannon, 49, was driving a Peterbuilt tractor-trailer northbound in the outside lane and failed to stop, crashing into the semis.

Cannon was pinned inside his semi for approximately three hours before he was extracted.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in Cannon’s semi was mediflighted to an Oklahoma City hospital. However, officials say that passenger, 38-year-old Jose Moura, was later transferred to a hospital in Moura’s home state of Massachusetts.

Sadly, he died on Tuesday from internal and external trunk injuries.

Authorities are investigating what caused the deadly crash.