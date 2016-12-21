OU football head coach Bob Stoops addresses player Joe Mixon’s tape release

NORMAN, Okla. – OU football head coach Bob Stoops met the media for the first time since the release of player Joe Mixon‘s tape.

Stoops said he gave Mixon the opportunity to transfer after the incident and he chose to stay in Oklahoma.

Stoops mentioned he wished the video had been released immediately.

He also added the world has changed in two and a half years since the incident and dismissal is the only thing that’s possible: “There’s no recovering from these incidents anymore.”

Stoops said, of Mixon’s punishment during his redshirt year, it included counseling, grade checks and community service.

As it pertains to his future, Mixon has not decided what he will do involving the NFL.

Stoops said he expects a decision to be made sometime after the Sugar Bowl.

Stoops said Mixon wants to publicly apologize for what’s taken place and “we need to do that.”

Mixon’s most recent issue with the parking lot attendant was brought up, and Stoops called it “unfortunate” and mentioned it wasn’t consistent with what they’ve seen over the last three years.