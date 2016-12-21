× Cushing man sentenced to 135 months in prison for distributing child pornography

CUSHING, Okla. – A Cushing man was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison after he distributed child pornography.

In 2014 and 2015, prosecutors say 24-year-old Carlos Fritinger used a fake name and persuaded a 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy to send him pornographic photographs on Facebook.

Officials say he explained in explicit detail how he wanted the pictures. After receiving the photos, Fritinger distributed an image of the girl to a third-party.

Fritinger was charged with producing, possessing and distributing child pornography. He pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography in September.

On Tuesday, Fritinger was sentenced to 135 months in prison and he will have to register as a sex offender.