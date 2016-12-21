Fight over Mixon tape could cost taxpayers money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - There is more fallout after the release of the Joe Mixon tape.

Media outlets still have not seen the official video the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters sued to get.

Now, NewsChannel 4 has learned the fight over the video could cost Norman taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.

In a press conference Wednesday, OU Head Football Coach Bob Stoops said he wished the video would have been released two and a half years ago after the incident.

OAB’s attorney David McCullough said the fight to keep the video from the public was a waste of time and money.

"The Supreme Court two years later affirmed that we were correct at the beginning it was a public record, it was a lot of fight about nothing," McCullough said.

Even though video of the incident was released by Mixon’s attorneys, OAB is not giving up on seeing the city’s copy.

"We don't know if it's the same video or not till we compare them," McCullough said. "There may be some nuances. There may be some differences. Having said that, I doubt that there are, but there could be.”

McCullough adds the purpose of the legal battle is for transparency, open government and the public’s right to know what took place.

OAB anticipates the city will soon receive an order to hand over the video.

After the case is settled and if OAB gets an official win, the association plans to ask for money spent on attorney fees – and that could end up costing taxpayers.

Right now, there is no estimate on how much OAB would be seeking.

NewsChannel 4 reached out to Norman’s city attorney, and he did not want to comment on the matter at this time.

