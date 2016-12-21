Former NFL linebacker found shot to death inside Michigan home

DETROIT, Mich. – A former NFL linebacker was found shot to death inside a home, and now officials are investigating his death as a murder.

According to WDIV, two men were found shot to death in the basement of a home in Detroit on Tuesday.

One of the victim was identified as 28-year-old Robert Eddins, who played linebacker for the Buffalo Bills in 2011.

The other man was identified as 32-year-old Ricky McFarland.

Police say their killer allegedly tried to cover up the crime by turning on the home’s natural gas in an attempt to spark an explosion.

Eddins’ father says he hadn’t heard from his son in 24 hours, so he went to check on him at his grandmother’s home.

That’s when he found Eddins and McFarland shot to death.

Just last week, family members say Eddins celebrated his son’s 4th birthday.

At this point, investigators say no arrests have been made.