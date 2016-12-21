Grandparents pull off ultimate Christmas surprise for Oklahoma girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. - Many families will be spending time together for Christmas, but it isn't always easy.

One military family said they haven't spent the holidays with their loved ones in about two years after being stationed in Oklahoma in 2015.

However, that changed this week.

Nicole Higginbotham said her children are especially close with their grandparents, but they haven't been able to see them lately.

This Christmas, Higginbotham's parents drove across the country to surprise their granddaughter, Alexis, who had no idea they would be in town.

Her reaction to the surprise was priceless.