PURCELL, Okla. – A vape shop in Purcell is picking up the pieces after a large fire damaged the business earlier this week.

Officials were called to the The Main Vapor shop in Purcell after heavy smoke was seen coming from the building.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Although no one was hurt, the shop and the products inside are said to be a total loss.

Shop employees say the fire started at the store's heater and spread from there.

Now, they say they are busy trying to find a new location.