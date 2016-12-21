“It’s ridiculous!” Santa’s custom license plate placed on the naughty list

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – David Reid is known for bringing joy to children across Alabama.

Reid is a professional Santa Claus, but recently his vanity license plate was put on the naughty list.

The license plate read “Ho Ho” and was on a specialty wildlife plate featuring a deer.

“I have a 1999 4Runner that across the back glass says, ‘My other ride is a sleigh’ with a wildlife license plate that says ‘Ho Ho,” Reid told WSFA. “How offensive is that? People drive by me on the interstate so everyone can wave and take a picture. Who is offended by that? It’s ridiculous!”

Reid had the plate for six years without a problem until he recently tried to renew it.

WSFA contacted the Alabama Department of Revenue but never received a response. However, Reid received a call stating that he could pick up his temporary “Ho Ho” tag on Tuesday. A new one will be sent his way in 10 to 12 days.