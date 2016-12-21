× Medical examiner releases full autopsy report of manhunt suspect Michael Vance

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities have released the autopsy for a man accused of a double homicide that resulted in a statewide manhunt.

Officials say 38-year-old Michael Dale Vance, Jr.,had been on the run since he allegedly shot two Wellston officers, killed two family members and shot two others during separate carjackings on Oct. 23.

In October, two Wellston police officers responded to reports of a disturbance in Lincoln County.

Once they arrived on scene, Vance opened fire, hitting the two officers.

Officer Shawn Stewart and Officer Jim Hampton were transported to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Vance was wounded during the shootout, but managed to get away in a police vehicle.

A short time later, he allegedly carjacked a man, then shot a woman and made another getaway.

That stolen vehicle was found at Vance’s relatives house, which is also when police discovered that two of Vance’s relatives, Ronald and Kay Wilkson, had been murdered.

Vance then allegedly stole the Wilksons’ Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Hours later, he was seen in Sayre where he reportedly shot another person in the leg at a truck stop and took off again.

When witnesses spotted the Eclipse, Vance reportedly tried to flee in a truck that was stopped by Dewey County Sheriff Clay Sander.

After being pulled over, officials say Vance got out of the vehicle and shot Sander in the shoulder and arm.

Authorities say Vance managed to drive away and led Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers on a short pursuit.

Officials say Vance then engaged in a shootout with OHP troopers, which is when he was shot and killed.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Vance was killed due to a gunshot wound to the neck.

According to the autopsy report, the bullet that killed Vance went through his cheek and exited out of his neck.

However, medical experts say Vance had been shot several times in his arms, legs, pelvis and buttocks.

They noted he had partially healed gunshot wounds to the left shoulder and left foot.

At the time of his death, Vance did not have any drugs in his system.