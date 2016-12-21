× Oklahoma City attorney sentenced for sex crimes with an underage girl

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City attorney Michael Dean Billings will serve 14 years in federal prison for sex crimes with an underage girl in Peru.

Judge Vicki Miles-LaGrange sentenced him Wednesday for one count of Illicit Sexual Conduct in Foreign Places.

Although he pleaded guilty to only one charge with one victim, his conduct with multiple victims was accounted for in his sentence.

He was facing up to 30 years in prison.

You may remember, FBI agents and Peruvian officials took Billings and Ada bondsman Robert Pierce into custody after Pierce was reportedly seen taking two underage girls into a hotel room in South America.

Investigators say they found condoms, candy, and extra small women’s underwear in the hotel room.

Pierce pleaded guilty earlier this year. He will be sentenced in January.