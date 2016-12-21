× Oklahoma City facility evacuated after cylinder begins leaking sulfur dioxide

OKLAHOMA CITY – It was a busy morning for Oklahoma City fire crews.

Just before 9 a.m., firefighters were called to a water treatment plant in the 6400 block of N. Douglas Blvd. on a hazmat situation.

Officials say a cylinder containing sulfur dioxide began leaking, forcing workers to evacuate from the facility.

When Oklahoma City fire crews arrived on the scene, Spencer firefighters were already there to help.

Fortunately, everyone was evacuated safely and no one was injured.

Officials say there are no immediate threats to anyone or anything nearby.