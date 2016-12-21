Oklahoma deputy runs into burning home, rescues two women trapped inside

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. – Clark Colson says he is grateful for the quick-thinking actions of an Oklahoma deputy.

Authorities tell KTEN that a fire started in a Kingston home when a space heater caught a wicker chair on fire. Personal belongings scattered throughout the home helped fuel the fire as it spread.

“Once I got on scene, I was the first unit there, people kept saying there were still two people trapped inside,” Marshall County Deputy Damon Robinson said.

Robinson’s dashboard camera was rolling as he ran into the home and pulled an 87-year-old woman out of the front door. Robinson was able to rescue both women from the home.

“If it wasn’t for the people that helped, I wouldn’t have been able to get them out,” Colson, the victim’s son, told KTEN.

“I was just trying to help everybody that needed to get out of there so if I was stuck in a house, I would hope someone would do the same thing for me,” Robinson says.

Deputies say one woman was released from the hospital, but the other is still listed in critical condition.