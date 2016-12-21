Oklahoma man killed after piece of lumber pierces windshield

TULSA, Okla. – Police have identified an Oklahoma man who was killed in an accident on Tuesday morning.

Authorities told KJRH that 53-year-old John Fisher was killed after he was hit by a piece of falling lumber while he was driving his pickup truck.

Investigators say a Pixley Lumber Company truck was turning right when the truck’s load shifted. Several pieces of lumber fell from the truck and hit Fisher’s vehicle in an oncoming lane.

One piece of lumber actually crashed through Fisher’s windshield.

Officials say they believe Fisher died almost instantly.

Investigators say the accident could have been prevented had the lumber company properly secured the load.