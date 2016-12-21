× One killed in officer-involved shooting in Washita County

WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting in Washita County.

Authorities said it all started early Wednesday morning when an Elk City officer tried to pull over a vehicle.

While speaking with some of the passengers, the driver put the car in gear and drove off.

The officer followed the vehicle into Burns Flat, where the officer was able to perform a tactical maneuver and cause the vehicle to stall.

At that point, the driver reportedly ran from the vehicle into a neighborhood.

When the officer caught up to the driver, authorities said the man was trying to get inside a home in the 400 block of Iroquois.

OSBI officials said the officer deployed his taser but it was not successful.

When the man turned around with a gun in his hand, authorities said the officer shot him.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials have identified the man as 25-year-old Colton Calaway.