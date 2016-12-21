× One man killed in officer-involved shooting in Ponca City

PONCA CITY, Okla. – One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Ponca City.

Authorities at the scene originally told NewsChannel 4’s crew two people got into some sort of an altercation and began shooting at each other.

Officials said it all happened near the intersection of Union and Grand in Ponca City.

However, we have since learned several officers were involved in the incident.

Authorities with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the Ponca City Police Department received a 911 call just after 6 a.m. that a man was assaulting a delivery driver with what appeared to be a tire iron.

Minutes later, officials said officers arrived at the scene.

At that point, they said the man confronted officers while he was still armed.

Officers shot and killed the man, later identified as 31-year-old Ian King.

The delivery man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

OSBI special agents are at the scene to investigate.