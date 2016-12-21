× OSBI officials: One in custody following murder in Poteau

POTEAU, Okla. – One person is in custody following a murder that occurred overnight.

The Poteau Police Department has requested help from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation with an overnight homicide.

Agents with the OSBI responded to the scene near the 600 block of Page St. in Poteau.

Officials say one person has been arrested, but no other information about the suspect or the victim is being released at this time.