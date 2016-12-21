Parents driving to see teen injured in crash are killed in separate head-on crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON, Mo. -- A teen injured in a head-on crash lost his parents when they were killed in another crash on their way to see him at the hospital.

Chris Hahn was seriously hurt Friday morning in Camden County, Mo. His parents were on their way to see him at a Columbia, Mo., hospital when they died in the crash near Lebanon, Mo.

A second couple also died in the crash near Lebanon.

"He's nineteen years old, has a whole life ahead of him and I just hope to bring his life back to the way it was as much as I can," said Alexa Daniel, Chris Hahn's co-worker.

Hahn's parents were 38 and 37-years old. The couple in the other car were 36 and 35-years old. Police say the couple in the other car crossed the center line and struck Hahn's father's car head-on. Daniel Hahn and Loretta Henderickson were both wearing seatbelts. The couple in the other car, Arthur and Crystal Hayes of Eldridge, Mo., were not, according to the police report.