Police investigating alleged cigarette theft from Warr Acres store

WARR ACRES, Okla. – Authorities in Warr Acres are looking for a man who allegedly stole several packs of cigarettes from a grocery store.

On Dec. 20, officials say a man walked into the Walmart Neighborhood Market near N.W. 63rd St. and MacArthur and grabbed several packs of cigarettes from behind the service counter.

At that point, they say he ran out of the store without paying.

The man is described as a black man in his late 40s to early 50s. He was last seen wearing jeans, a brown jacket and a stocking cap.

If you have any information on the alleged crime, call the Warr Acres Police Department at (405) 789-3329.