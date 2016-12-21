× Puppy missing, home destroyed after early morning house fire in Guthrie

GUTHRIE, Okla. – A family is without their home after it was damaged by an early morning fire.

Just after midnight, authorities were called to a home near I-35 and Midwest Blvd. in Guthrie after one of the homeowners awoke and saw flames.

The homeowner told officials they had two puppies on the back porch, and their son started a fire in their wood burning stove to keep them warm.

Firefighters say they believe that is likely what caused the fire to spread to the home’s attic.

Authorities say the family did have smoke alarms, and one of the homeowners woke up and spotted the flames.

“Due to the construction of the home, they had a lot of add-ons, so there was a lot of different voids and heavy decking on the ceiling, which makes access difficult,” Batt. Chief Erin Jones, with the Guthrie Fire Department, said.

Everyone was able to make it out safely, but firefighters say one of the puppies died and the other hasn’t been found.

At this point, the home is considered a total loss.