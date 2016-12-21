× Stillwater man arrested after allegedly robbing four people near OSU campus

STILLWATER, Okla. – A Stillwater man is behind bars after he allegedly robbed four people.

Early Wednesday morning, officers were called to a robbery in the 100 block of S. Knoblock St.

Investigators say four victims said a man claimed he had a gun and stole their wallets.

After getting a detailed description of the alleged suspect, Stillwater police broadcast the information to other departments.

Oklahoma State University police told Stillwater officers that they had spoken with a man in the area of the robbery that matched the suspect’s description.

Eventually, the same man was found eating breakfast at an IHOP.

Officers arrested 34-year-old Harold Wright for the robbery. While officers were searching him, they say they also discovered items that had been taken in a burglary.