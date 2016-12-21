× Three arrested following home burglary, attempted shooting in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. – Three people are behind bars following a home burglary and shooting in Norman.

On Dec. 17, the Norman Police Department was called to a home burglary and shooting in the 3600 block of Quail Springs Dr.

Officers learned that several people had broken into an unoccupied home in the area.

During the commotion, authorities say a neighbor confronted the alleged burglars.

One of the alleged burglars fired several shots in the direction of the neighbor as they fled the scene in a red Ford Escape.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The next day, officers were able to find the Ford Escape that was used in the alleged crime. Authorities learned that it was reported stolen from a homeowner in Noble.

While speaking with the people in the vehicle, officers discovered property that had been stolen from the home.

Authorities arrested 26-year-old Kindra Hall, 35-year-old Arlando Lewis and 18-year-old Alycyah Turner.