15-year-old boy arrested for shooting death of 23-year-old Oklahoma man

HENNEPIN, Okla. – An Oklahoma teenager was taken into custody after allegedly shooting and killing a man.

Around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Garvin County Sheriff Larry Rhodes says dispatchers received a 911 call after someone found a man unresponsive and covered in blood.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, the 23-year-old victim was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and eventually found a shotgun that was believed to be the murder weapon several miles away.

Authorities arrested a 15-year-old boy, who was an acquaintance to the victim.

At this point, officials are not releasing the identities of the victim or the alleged suspect.