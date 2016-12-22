911 calls describe chaotic scene before officer-involved shooting in Ponca City

PONCA CITY, Okla. – An investigation is now underway after a man was shot and killed by a police officer in Ponca City.

Authorities with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the Ponca City Police Department received a 911 call just after 6 a.m. that a man was assaulting a delivery driver with what appeared to be a tire iron.

The Ponca City News was able to obtain a 911 call from the police department.

Caller: "I have a man beating up my beer truck man. I don't know if he's trying to get in here or what. He's got a lead pipe."

Dispatcher: "Is anyone hurt? Need an ambulance?"

Caller: "I, I don't know. I don't know where he went. He ran off."

Minutes later, officials said officers arrived at the scene and realized the man was armed with a sword.

At that point, they said the man confronted officers while he was still armed.

Officers shot and killed the man, later identified as 31-year-old Ian King.

The delivery man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.