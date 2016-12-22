Deputies searching for man who allegedly threatened to shoot officers

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are searching for a man who is accused of threatening officers in Pushmataha County.

Investigators tell KTEN that 21-year-old Cody Robert Berryhill is wanted for uttering a forged instrument, second-degree burglary and grand larceny.

Authorities say Berryhill is considered dangerous because he has been threatening to shoot any officer who tries to arrest him.

If you have any information on Berryhill, call the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office.