Emergency crews respond after teen falls through icy pond in Guthrie

GUTHRIE, Okla. – Emergency crews have responded after a teen fell through an icy pond.

The fall was reported around 2:15 p.m. Thursday in Guthrie.

Crews said the teen was trying to get a basketball and he is now doing okay.

You can see where a boy fell through the ice in Guthrie, trying to get a basketball. He's OK. @kfor pic.twitter.com/RAYO5666oC — Lorne Fultonberg (@LorneKFOR) December 22, 2016

This comes a day after an Edmond mom used a picture to warn about the dangers of icy ponds.

Oklahoma City District Fire Chief Benny Fulkerson said his heart sank when he saw the picture Wednesday.

“Kids do these types of things. They have no idea what the ramifications can be. So, it scared me to death when I saw that,” Fulkerson said. “If you’re out on the ice, and you do fall through, after about 10 to 15 minutes, if you’re lucky, you’re going to start cramping. You’re going to get to where you just can’t move your legs. You’re going to become lethargic. It’s going to become very difficult, and it’s going to happen very quickly.”

