Giant panda conquers snowman in adorable, hilarious viral video

Stop what you’re doing right now, and watch this video of a giant panda conquering a snowman.

The giant panda, named Da Mao, starts off kind of slow, simply clawing at and climbing on top of the snowman.

It isn’t long before playtime is over and the snowman loses its head – literally – and takes down Da Mao along with it.

The giant panda re-climbs what’s left of the snowman’s body to show it who’s really boss but then ends up sliding off multiple times.

There are tender moments in between however, when Da Mao and the snowman’s remains appear to cuddle – if only briefly.

The adorable and hilarious two and a half minute video is bound to put a smile on your face.

The Toronto Zoo posted it Tuesday to YouTube, where it has since gone viral and been viewed over 618,000 times.