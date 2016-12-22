“He choked me,” Oklahoma woman speaks after being raped in her own home

LAWTON, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman says it has been three months since she was attacked inside her own home, but no arrests have been made.

The victim says she was sleeping inside her apartment when she heard a noise coming from the window.

“I heard a voice say, ‘Shut up and lay on your face.’ And he had handcuffs, and handcuffed me,” the woman told KSWO.

At that point, she says the man asked for money. When she said she didn’t have any cash, the man told her that she would have to pay.

“He choked me, dragged me from my bedroom to the living room, and have me lay down on my face and raped me. And he had a knife and scratch me all over my body,” she said.

Eventually, the man took her debit card and tied her to the door. She says he threatened to kill her if she called the police.

Despite the threat, she called authorities who were able to obtain surveillance photos of the man they believe may be responsible for the crime.

The victim is now staying in another location because she is too afraid to be at home.

Investigators believe her attacker is between 5’9″ tall and 5’10” tall with a large muscular build and a light complexion.