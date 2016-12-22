× Health officials: First flu death of the season recorded in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. – Oklahoma health officials say one person has died as a result of the flu this season.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that a Johnston County resident died from flu.

Officials say this is the first flu death of the season, which began in October.

Since Sept. 1, the department says 54 Oklahomans have been hospitalized because of the virus.

So far, health experts say most of the patients have been over the age of 65.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.