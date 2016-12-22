Man arrested for 2015 murder of Oklahoma City man

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police arrested a man for last year’s murder of an Oklahoma City man

Around 3:20 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2015, police were called to the 1200 block of N.W. 1st St. on a “trouble unknown” call.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man lying in a driveway.

Police say the victim, later identified as Israel Garcia, had obvious signs of trauma.

John Rodriguez, 50, told police that he and Garcia had been working to restore the home the day the previous day.

According to court documents, Rodriguez said that when he woke up that night, he found Garcia lying in the street.

Rodriguez said he didn’t know what happened to Garcia and denied having any involvement in his death.

However, investigators later determined Rodriguez was responsible for Garcia’s death after blood from Rodriguez’s shirt tested positive as the victim’s.

An arrest warrant was issued for Rodriguez’s arrest on Dec. 5, 2016.

Over a year later, authorities say Rodriguez is in custody.

Investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they received a tip about a possible place where Rodriguez was hiding.

When he wasn’t found there, the officer began checking records and driving to other locations.

Eventually, authorities found Rodriguez in an abandoned home near S.E. 27th St. and Shields Blvd.