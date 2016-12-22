× Man kicked off JetBlue flight after allegedly harassing Ivanka Trump

A passenger on a JetBlue flight had to be removed from the plane after he allegedly confronted Ivanka Trump and her children.

According to NBC News, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, were boarding a flight at JFK International Airport on Thursday when a passenger confronted them.

Mark Lasner tweeted that his husband was “chasing [Ivanka and Jared] down to harass them.” A short time later, he deleted the tweet.

Lasner said once he and his husband were on the JetBlue flight, they realized that Ivanka Trump was also on board.

TMZ reported that the man told Trump “your father is ruining the country” before asking why she was on their flight. “She should be flying private,” he reportedly said.

He was quickly removed from the flight for causing a disturbance.

JetBlue released the following statement on the incident:

“The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight,” the company said in the statement. “In this instance, our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight.”