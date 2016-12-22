Medical examiner releases report on Will Rogers World Airport shooter

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities from the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office have released a report regarding the man who shot and killed an airline employee at Will Rogers World Airport last month.

On Nov. 15, emergency crews were called to the airport after witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

Officials found 52-year-old Michael Winchester, a Southwest Airlines employee, had been shot in the chest by a single bullet from a high-powered rifle.

Officials believe Winchester was shot as he was leaving work and walking to his car

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Immediately, the airport was put on lock down as officers, deputies and SWAT team members began searching for the alleged shooter.

Several hours later, Oklahoma City police confirmed the suspected shooter was found dead inside a pickup truck on the second floor of the airport’s parking garage.

Officials said it appeared he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

At the time, investigators said they believed the shooting was premeditated but did not release a motive.

Authorities later identified the shooter as former Southwest Airlines employee, Lloyd Buie.

Investigators believe Buie shot Winchester with a rifle from the second floor of the parking garage, which was about 60 yards away from where the victim was found.

“We still don’t know for certain with 100 percent certainty whether the victim, Mr. Winchester, was the intended victim,” Balderrama said. “It may have been that he was looking for any supervisor that worked for Southwest, but unfortunately that’s how it transpired.”

We’re told Buie was angry with a number of supervisors at Southwest because of circumstances leading up to his resignation.

Southwest Airlines told NewsChannel 4 he refused to take a sobriety test after coworkers suspected he showed up to work intoxicated.

On Thursday, officials with the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office released Buie’s report.

Medical officials say Buie died from a gunshot wound to the head. The report claims that Buie had a hard contact gunshot wound beneath his chin.

The report states that Buie’s manner of death was suicide, adding that he also was intoxicated at the time of his death.

The report also says that Buie had $1,145 on him when he was killed.