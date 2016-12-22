× Mother arrested after toddler wearing only soiled diaper found surrounded by 7 dogs in park

VICTORVILLE, Calif. – A 26-year-old mother was taken into custody after her 2-year-old son was found wearing only a soiled diaper in the rain.

On Wednesday, witnesses called police from Brentwood Park after seeing a toddler surrounded by a pack of dogs.

When officers arrived, they spotted the 2-year-old wearing only a diaper and was surrounded by seven dogs.

According to a news release by the Victorville Police Department, the dogs seemed to be very protective of the boy when officers tried to reach him.

Eventually, they were able to get the boy out of the cold and found his home, which was near the park.

Officials say the boy’s mother, 26-year-old Cassandra Bustamante, and two younger children were found in the home.

Investigators say Bustamante was sleeping and didn’t realize the toddler had left the house.

The children were taken from the home and placed with their father.

Animal control was called to handle the animals. One dog was shot after it became aggressive and lunged at an officer. However, the dog is said to be in stable condition.

Bustamante was arrested on a complaint of child cruelty.