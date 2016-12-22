No one seriously injured after bizarre 4-vehicle crash in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – Emergency crews have responded to a bizarre four-vehicle crash.

The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Edmond.

Crews said an elderly driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes, squealed across a busy street and went airborne.

The driver was reportedly leaving a bank parking lot on Bryant and landed on a nearby apartment parking lot awning.

Crews said the vehicle crushed three others that were parked, damaging them all.

Fortunately, the driver was reportedly not seriously injured.