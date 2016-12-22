Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs working to honor Vietnam veterans

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Veteran’s Affairs is working to give Vietnam veterans the treatment they deserve.

The program, which is set up by the Department of Defense, finally honors Vietnam veterans for their service.

So far, there have been ceremonies held in all seven VA centers in Oklahoma to honor the veterans living in them.

Right now, the ODVA is giving out pins to Vietnam veteran to thank them for their service.

Officials say 110,000 Oklahoma veterans served in Vietnam, but only about 40 percent are receiving benefits.

If you would like a pin, or to sign up for benefits, visit the ODVA’s website.