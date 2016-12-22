× Oklahoma woman sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder of teen

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 19-year-old Oklahoma woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars for the murder of a teen in 2014.

In November, a jury found 19-year-old Chloe Thomas guilty of murder in the second-degree in the death of 16-year-old Anne Hill in 2015.

Prosecutors say Thomas and Chadd Raymond choked Hill to death while on drugs.

In a plea deal, Raymond testified against Thomas in exchange for a 35-year sentence.

During his testimony, Raymond said he and Thomas lured Hill to an apartment to rob her. When things didn’t go as planned, he testified that he choked her until she passed out.

Raymond said that’s when he told Thomas to finish it until she died.

Thomas’ defense argued Raymond is the one responsible for Hill’s death and Thomas felt forced to help him.

The jury recommended a sentence of life in prison.

On Thursday, a judge agreed and sentenced Thomas to life in prison.

Thomas does have a chance for parole, but court officials say she will not be credited with time served.