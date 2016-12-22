× Paycom donates to Salvation Army for Oklahomans in need

OKLAHOMA CITY – Tis the season to be giving.

Thursday, Paycom Software, a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, presented The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma with a check for $70,000, which is the largest amount the Oklahoma City-based nonprofit has ever received for its annual Red Kettle campaign.

This year’s grand total surpassed last year’s Red Kettle campaign gift by $5,000.

To raise the funds, Paycom employees participated in daily raffles, in which every dollar raised was matched with a corporate gift of $1.50.

NewsChannel 4 is proud to partner with Paycom to support The Salvation Army and worked together to promote Holidazzle, a Brad Edwards’ Warmth 4 Winter coat drive.

In addition to the Red Kettle campaign donation, this year, 250 Paycom employees provided and served 3,817 meals.