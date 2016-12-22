Police searching for two suspects accused of robbing Oklahoma City Taco Bueno
OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for two suspects who robbed a Taco Bueno and chased an employee into the freezer.
Surveillance video at a Taco Bueno captured two men entering the restaurant, then seconds later you see a store employee chased into the walk-in freezer.
Police said two employees were threatened with guns.
Police are still looking for the suspects.
If you have any information, call crime stoppers at (405) 235-7300.
35.467560 -97.516428