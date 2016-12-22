× Police searching for two suspects accused of robbing Oklahoma City Taco Bueno

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for two suspects who robbed a Taco Bueno and chased an employee into the freezer.

Surveillance video at a Taco Bueno captured two men entering the restaurant, then seconds later you see a store employee chased into the walk-in freezer.

Police said two employees were threatened with guns.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

If you have any information, call crime stoppers at (405) 235-7300.