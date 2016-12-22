Police surprise Oklahoma boys who handed out snacks to outdoor workers

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – During the cold weather, you’ll likely find many people hiding indoors.

However, a group of boys decided to do their part and spread a bit of Christmas cheer to people who have to be out in the cold.

According to the Midwest City Police Department, the boys set up a table in their neighborhood and handed out snacks to emergency responders, mail and package couriers and sanitation workers.

In front of their home, a table was filled with water bottles, candy and snacks. A sign on the table read “Free snacks!! Mail courier, Fed Ex, UPS, Waste Management, firefighters, police. Merry Christmas – The Clark Boys.”

The Midwest City Police Department stopped by the boys’ home to thank them and gave them a few gifts.