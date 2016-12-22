× Smoke, flames forced workers to evacuate Norman dairy plant

NORMAN, Okla. – Smoke and flames forced workers at an Oklahoma dairy plant out of their building early Thursday morning.

Investigators say something was thrown in the trash can at the Hiland Dairy plant that ended up catching on fire.

The building was cleared because of the concern over hazardous materials.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they reported seeing heavy smoke. Norman fire crews were able to gain control of the fire quickly.

Nearby streets were also blocked off until firefighters and a hazmat crew gave the all clear.