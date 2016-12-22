Thieves steal rescue vehicle from Oklahoma volunteer fire department

LEACH, Okla. – When you are in danger, firefighters are often one of the first crews to arrive on the scene of an emergency.

However, an Oklahoma volunteer fire department says thieves are hindering their ability to help residents in need.

On Thursday morning, authorities say thieves targeted the Leach Fire Department.

The Leach Fire Department says thieves made off with a rescue vehicle that was holding the Jaws of Life, saws and medical equipment.

If you have any information on the crime, call police.