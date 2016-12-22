“This lady doesn’t get it,” Woman charged after second infant dies from co-sleeping

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – A mother in Florida is facing negligence charges following the death of her infant son.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigators tell WFLA that this is the woman’s second baby to die from co-sleeping.

“This lady doesn’t get it,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Because of her recklessness and her disregard for the law, her second baby is dead. Neither of them had to die.”

Authorities say 25-year-old Erin Piche-Pitts gave birth to a baby boy on Sept. 18.

Before she was released from the hospital, she was given information about caring for her son, including the dangers of co-sleeping.

Days later, investigators say Piche-Pitts’ physician spoke to her about not co-sleeping with the boy.

However, authorities allege that Piche-Pitts took the baby from his crib and propped him up with a pillow next to her in bed when he began crying.

When she woke up a few hours later, the boy was unresponsive.

Piche-Pitts was arrested on a complaint of aggravated manslaughter of a child due to the repeated warnings about the dangers of co-sleeping.

This isn’t the first time Piche-Pitts lost a child due to co-sleeping.

In 2009, investigators say she was breastfeeding her first child in bed when she fell asleep. When she awoke, the child was unresponsive and pronounced dead due to asphyxia “due to probable overlay and co-sleeping.”