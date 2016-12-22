× Tulsa man accused of murdering neighbor in hate crime deemed competent

TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa man facing first-degree murder and hate crime charges in the killing of his Lebanese neighbor has been deemed competent to stand trial.

Stanley Majors is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor, 37-year-old Khalid Jabara, on Aug. 12.

Authorities say Majors killed Jabara after bombarding him with racial insults as part of a feud with Jabara’s family that lasted several years.

Majors was charged with first-degree murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and threatening a violent act. He is also facing hate crime charges.

Majors has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Earlier this month, a judge ordered a competency hearing for Majors.

On Wednesday, KJRH reports that a judge ruled that Majors is competent to stand trial, allowing the case to move forward.