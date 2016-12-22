Two bodies discovered inside burning Eufaula home; one man in custody after standoff

EUFAULA, Okla. – Investigators are still trying to sort through evidence after two bodies were discovered inside a burning mobile home near Eufaula.

Emergency crews were called to a house fire near Eufaula around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.

When deputies with the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they say they were met by a man with a shotgun.

Investigators say they were involved in a standoff with the man, who was later identified as Trevor Armstrong, for about three hours.

He was taken into custody around 1 a.m.

Authorities told KJRH they also discovered two bodies inside the mobile home.

At this point, investigators are not sure about Armstrong’s connection to the case.

The victims’ identities have not been released.