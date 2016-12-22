× Wild chase comes to an end after alleged suspect crashes into fire hydrant

OKLAHOMA CITY – A wild chase ended in a crash in Oklahoma City early Thursday morning.

Officials say the chase started just after midnight near S.E. Grand and I-35 after police attempted to pull over an alleged suspect in a possible assault.

The driver reportedly took off, leading officers on a chase through the metro.

It ended near Reno and Meridian when the driver crashed into a fire hydrant after possibly losing two tires.

However, that didn’t stop him.

Police say he jumped out of the vehicle and led them on a short foot chase before being taken into custody.